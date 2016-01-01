Dance of War

With the fall of Mersa Matruh only days earlier, the game starts on July 1st 1942 with the leading elements of Panzerarmee Afrika catching up with the retreating forces of the British 8th Army near the rail station at El Alamein. Rommel believed one more successful attack would see the 8th Army broken and fleeing for the Nile Delta.

Dance Of War™ is a game recreating the first Battle of El-Alamein,1942.

Game Components

• One A1 map

• 286 15mm counters and markers

• 16 page rulebook

• Two Player Aid Cards (PAC) A4 containing most of the Charts and Tables.